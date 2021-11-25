Regal Wealth Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 3.7% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,803 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,554,000 after acquiring an additional 679,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after acquiring an additional 420,891 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,626,000 after acquiring an additional 399,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 177.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 601,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,046,000 after acquiring an additional 384,705 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.20. 2,725,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,267. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $131.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.87.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

