Tiaa Fsb Has $253.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,619,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,303 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $253,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.62. 1,631,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,546. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.14. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.06 and a 1-year high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

