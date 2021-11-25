Yellow Road 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $115,231.00 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $115,231.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001175 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Yellow Road has traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00067417 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00072944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00093010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,489.27 or 0.07607969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,867.65 or 0.99762983 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,646,530 coins and its circulating supply is 2,744,975 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yellow Road should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

