$100.54 Million in Sales Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will post sales of $100.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.20 million and the highest is $100.95 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $83.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year sales of $383.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $382.70 million to $383.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $443.35 million, with estimates ranging from $440.10 million to $448.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SPS Commerce.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

SPSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

Shares of SPSC stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.91. 85,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,749. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 116.86 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.27 and a 200 day moving average of $124.87.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,988,000 after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,763,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,083,000 after buying an additional 45,219 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after buying an additional 845,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 750,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,956,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.