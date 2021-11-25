Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.70. Cousins Properties reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 111.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.70. 548,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $40.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 151.22%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

