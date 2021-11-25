$243.25 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report sales of $243.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $261.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $231.08 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $219.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $931.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $906.01 million to $956.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $959.84 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.58.

Shares of FRT traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.70. The stock had a trading volume of 223,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,927. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $81.85 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.53 and a 200 day moving average of $119.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.