Security National Bank Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Security National Bank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,525 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,783 shares of company stock valued at $23,066,012 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.07. 3,729,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,348,268. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $131.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

