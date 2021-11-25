First United Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $588,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 39.0% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 230.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,645 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

Shares of COST stock opened at $549.73 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

