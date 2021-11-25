Endeavour Silver (EXK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK) in the last few weeks:

11/15/2021 – Endeavour Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

11/10/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$8.25 to C$8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$6.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.75.

10/1/2021 – Endeavour Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Shares of EXK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,752,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,831. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $869.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. Analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,202,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,204 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 25.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,800,963 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 988,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,538 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 75,173 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

