$5.64 Million in Sales Expected for EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) to post sales of $5.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EVgo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.90 million to $6.37 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that EVgo will report full-year sales of $20.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $21.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $55.82 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $57.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EVgo.

EVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth $28,720,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth $14,089,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth $8,150,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in EVgo during the second quarter worth $12,091,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth $5,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVGO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. 2,604,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488,580. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. EVgo has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

