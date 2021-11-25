Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Tiaa Fsb’s 5th Largest Position

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,568,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 3.6% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,035,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $321.56. 603,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,639. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.