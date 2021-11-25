iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,275,000 after acquiring an additional 794,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,675,000 after acquiring an additional 783,284 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,399,000 after acquiring an additional 775,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.26. 20,238,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,775,588. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

