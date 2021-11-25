Polker Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.64 Million (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Polker has a market capitalization of $15.93 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Polker has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polker alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00068103 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00073332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00094334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,464.43 or 0.07579465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,958.43 or 1.00096469 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,887,668 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PKRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.