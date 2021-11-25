Harvest Finance Price Hits $131.93 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $131.93 or 0.00223985 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $85.49 million and approximately $18.55 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00015044 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001009 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 670,731 coins and its circulating supply is 648,001 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FARMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.