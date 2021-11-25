FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,061 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.8% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,120,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,617,023. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.