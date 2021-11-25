Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Decreases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,368,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,842. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $115.36 and a one year high of $145.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.68.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

