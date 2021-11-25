FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 700 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $431.53. 4,564,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,166. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $415.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $330.04 and a 52 week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

