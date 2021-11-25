Locus Chain 24-Hour Volume Tops $63,966.00 (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $29.07 million and approximately $63,966.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Locus Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00045440 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.52 or 0.00240271 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00088514 BTC.

About Locus Chain

LOCUS is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Locus Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

