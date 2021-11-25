Zacks: Brokerages Expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RADI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $784,350. Company insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,036,000 after acquiring an additional 347,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,842,000 after acquiring an additional 326,919 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,229,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,329,000 after buying an additional 117,004 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,986,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,069. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

