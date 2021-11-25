Loki (LOKI) Price Hits $0.56 on Major Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,901.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,498.58 or 0.07637457 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.54 or 0.00381217 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.54 or 0.01053523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00086730 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $247.17 or 0.00419634 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.40 or 0.00489633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.45 or 0.00272410 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

