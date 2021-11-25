Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.530-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $972.84 million-$984.63 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.85 million.

NYSE:STVN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

STVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stevanato Group stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.