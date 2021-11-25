Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.530-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $972.84 million-$984.63 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.85 million.
NYSE:STVN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74.
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stevanato Group stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.
Stevanato Group Company Profile
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
