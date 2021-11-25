Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Analog Devices in a report issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.41.

ADI opened at $182.47 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $134.96 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.66.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.39%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

