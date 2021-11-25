Newfound Research LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 413 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.54. 6,025,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,017,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 363,513 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total value of $53,301,911.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,659,592.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,053,929 shares of company stock worth $741,184,102 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.