Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $580,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Walmart by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock opened at $146.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.33. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $408.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $112,028,534.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,826,701. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 363,513 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $53,301,911.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,659,592.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,053,929 shares of company stock valued at $741,184,102. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.