Norway Savings Bank Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 21.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 3,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.2% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.1% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

NYSE:HD opened at $412.11 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $416.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.