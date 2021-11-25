First United Bank & Trust Has $1.48 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,457 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in salesforce.com by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 11,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $289.17 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $283.10 billion, a PE ratio of 116.13, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.25.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total transaction of $5,348,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 737,826 shares of company stock valued at $205,921,946. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.59.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.