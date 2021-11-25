Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. American Software reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $520,584.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,163.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,304 shares of company stock worth $1,212,053 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American Software by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 20,224 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in American Software by 466.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in American Software by 80.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in American Software by 43.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 198.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 20,352 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Software stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 180,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,832. American Software has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $788.26 million, a P/E ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.72%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

