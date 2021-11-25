Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.61 Billion

Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will post sales of $49.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $50.68 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $43.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $214.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.59 billion to $217.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $230.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $224.30 billion to $234.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $549.73. 2,315,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,508. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $242.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

