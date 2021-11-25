Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lion Electric (LEV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lion Electric (NYSE: LEV) in the last few weeks:

11/16/2021 – Lion Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lion Electric is a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles. Lion Electric, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., is based in MONTREAL. “

11/13/2021 – Lion Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lion Electric is a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles. Lion Electric, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., is based in MONTREAL. “

11/12/2021 – Lion Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Lion Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Lion Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Lion Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lion Electric is a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles. Lion Electric, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., is based in MONTREAL. “

10/12/2021 – Lion Electric is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Lion Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lion Electric is a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles. Lion Electric, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., is based in MONTREAL. “

Shares of LEV stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.23. 646,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,417. The Lion Electric Company has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72.

Get The Lion Electric Company alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.