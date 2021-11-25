Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.160-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.33 million.Computer Task Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.570 EPS.

NASDAQ:CTG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,557. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $124.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.70. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, Director James R. Helvey III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

