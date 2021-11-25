UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,041 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $55,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 18,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 259.2% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $450.16. 2,248,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,181. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $466.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $430.47 and a 200-day moving average of $418.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.35.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.