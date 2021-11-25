Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.600-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,619. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.10.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

