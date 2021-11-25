Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Announce Earnings of $7.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will report earnings per share of $7.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.67 to $7.88. Broadcom posted earnings per share of $6.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $27.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.85 to $28.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $31.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.85 to $32.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Summit Redstone lowered shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.96.

AVGO traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $558.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,852. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $389.00 and a 1 year high of $577.21. The company has a market cap of $229.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $521.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $61,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $589,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $101,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

