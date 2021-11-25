Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,928 shares of company stock valued at $501,867,436. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,934.35. The company had a trading volume of 823,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,240. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,859.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,705.14. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

