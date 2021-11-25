Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will post $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $30.79. 3,431,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,703,289. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of -21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,385,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after purchasing an additional 751,804 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 371.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 231,454 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 511,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 193,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

