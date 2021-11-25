TerraUSD Trading Up 0.1% This Week (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC on major exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $7.27 billion and $104.37 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005195 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007402 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 587.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 7,251,851,526 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

