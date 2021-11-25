Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.19. 3,464,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,341. The stock has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.92. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.