Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Increased by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $11.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $340.00. 6,412,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,009,877. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $348.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.38 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $334.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $30,195,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,646 shares of company stock worth $127,575,078 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

