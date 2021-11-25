FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 267 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

IWM stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $231.58. The company had a trading volume of 24,040,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,952,914. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $180.32 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

