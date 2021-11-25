Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Napco Security Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $803,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,646,331 shares in the company, valued at $158,323,692.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,642,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,058 shares of company stock worth $2,959,465. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.86. 40,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,603. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $915.23 million, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

