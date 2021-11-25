YFValue Hits One Day Volume of $1,534.00 (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, YFValue has traded down 29% against the US dollar. One YFValue coin can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular exchanges. YFValue has a total market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YFValue alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00045429 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.44 or 0.00239530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00088503 BTC.

About YFValue

YFValue (CRYPTO:YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YFVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for YFValue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFValue and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.