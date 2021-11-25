Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Analysts expect that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will post sales of $3.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.92 billion. Aramark reported sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $15.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $15.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.02 billion to $16.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,624,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,746,000 after purchasing an additional 312,838 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 50.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,918,000 after buying an additional 6,106,706 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,505,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,063,000 after buying an additional 108,155 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 6.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,777,000 after buying an additional 712,372 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,327,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,788,000 after buying an additional 194,424 shares during the period.

Shares of Aramark stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.91. 1,053,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,371. Aramark has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.60 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.71%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.