Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.46 Million

Analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will post sales of $72.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.60 million. Inseego reported sales of $86.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $261.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $259.31 million to $262.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $304.10 million, with estimates ranging from $299.67 million to $307.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

INSG has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

INSG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.82. 963,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,542. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. Inseego has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.96 million, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, President Ashish Sharma purchased 5,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan Mondor bought 10,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 274.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74,652 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 138.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 72,449 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

