Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,696 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $93.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.72. The company has a market capitalization of $256.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

