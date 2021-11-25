Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 6,352 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.6% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $144.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $115.36 and a 12-month high of $145.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.68.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

