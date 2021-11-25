Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 1,296 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.2% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.8% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 15.2% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 18.5% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $1,091,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.41.

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.47. 2,914,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,522,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.96 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.94 and its 200-day moving average is $168.66.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

