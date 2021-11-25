The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.3% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after acquiring an additional 857,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,266,000 after buying an additional 235,132 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 358,249 shares of company stock worth $51,740,197 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $148.66 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $149.50. The stock has a market cap of $359.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.53 and its 200-day moving average is $140.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

