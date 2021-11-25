First United Bank & Trust Has $3.13 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. EQ LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $471.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $453.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

