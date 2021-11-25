IAM Advisory LLC Invests $508,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.23.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX stock opened at $117.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $118.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.21 and its 200 day moving average is $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.