Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,513 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 109.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 43.6% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $146.54 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $408.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 363,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $53,301,911.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,659,592.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,053,929 shares of company stock worth $741,184,102. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

